Hathras gangrape: Congress, Left groups hold protests in Delhi, 130 detained

A woman protesting against the Hathras incident is dragged away by police at India Gate in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Express photo by Amit Mehra)

AROUND 130 people were detained from outside the Uttar Pradesh Bhavan on Wednesday during two separate protests against the death of the 19-year-old from Hathras. Two separate FIRs were registered against the protesters at Chanakyapuri police station.

While one protest was organised by Left women and student organisations, the Indian Youth Congress and Delhi Mahila Congress held the other protest.

“Today around 11.30 am, members of different parties (Left) tried to reach UP Bhavan, SP Marg, to stage a protest demanding harsh punishment for accused persons in Hathras gangrape case. A total of 80 persons were detained and removed from the spot,” said DCP, New Delhi, Eish Singhal.

“As the protestors have violated Order u/s 144 CrPC in force and other laws regarding Covid-19, FIR u/s 188 IPC, 3 Epidemic Act & 51(b) Disaster Management Act has been registered against the protesters,” he said.

Singhal said the other protest was led by Delhi Mahila Congress president Amrita Dhawan and IYC president Srinivas BV. Fifty people were detained, he said.

Several protesters from organisations like the All India Democratic Women’s Association, National Federation of Indian Women, All India Students’ Association, Students’ Federation of India and All India Democratic Students’ Organisation were detained even before they could reach the protest venue.

