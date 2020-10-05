Hathras case: Congress leader puts up reward for beheading accused, held

Police deployed in the village of the Dalit woman in Hathras. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

The district coordinator for the Congress Minorities Cell was arrested by Bulandshahr Police for announcing a reward for the beheading of the accused in the Hathras gangrape case.

In a video that has now gone viral, Nizam Malik can be purportedly heard demanding violent action against the accused during a protest in Khurja Nagar.

“The monsters who carried out the rape, there should be a call for hanging them. I speak on behalf of my community. Whoever brings the heads of the accused, we will reward them with Rs 1 crore,” Malik told reporters during the protest.

Congress workers have been staging protests against the gangrape incident in different parts of Western UP. “The Congress leader on Sunday called for beheading the accused during a protest. We took the remark seriously and immediately an FIR was filed against the leader for promoting enmity. The accused has been arrested and sent to judicial custody,” said SSP Bulandshahr.

