Hathras case: CBI charges four accused of gangrape, murder

File photo of the Police deployed in the village of the Dalit woman in Hathras.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Friday filed its chargesheet against four accused in the alleged gangrape and murder case of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras. The chargesheet indicates that the victim was gangraped and murdered by the accused. Hathras court will preside over the trial now.

The chargesheet has been filed under sections 354, 376 A, 376 D and 302 of IPC and SC ST Act.

In Hathras gangrape case, the CBI chargesheet has been filed under sections 354, 376 A, 376 D and 302 of IPC and SC ST Act. The chargesheet indicates that the victim was gang-raped and murdered by the accused. Hathras court will preside over trial. @IndianExpress — Amil Bhatnagar (@AmilwithanL) December 18, 2020

The Dalit woman was allegedly raped by four upper-caste men in Hathras on September 14. She died on September 29 at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital during treatment.

The victim was cremated in the dead of the night near her home on September 30. Her family alleged they were forced by the local police to hurriedly conduct her last rites. Local police officers, however, said the cremation was carried out “as per the wishes of the family”.

More details awaited

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd