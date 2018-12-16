Hathras: Four killed, two injured as car catches fire 

At least four persons, including a minor, were charred to death and two others suffered burns when their car caught fire in Sikandra Rau police station area of Hathras district in early hours of Saturday, police said.

The deceased are Shashi Bala (40), her daughter Pratiksha (18) and son Mohit (23) and Muskan (8), their driver’s daughter. Shashi’s husband Vichitra Gupta and another son Rohit were rescued but the latter, who suffered around 50 per cent burns, has been admitted to the Aligarh medical college.“

The family is from Pora village in the area. They were returning after attending a marriage ceremony when their car flipped on the road and caught fire. The driver, Yogesh Kumar, somehow managed to come out and rescued Vichitra and Rohit. But others were trapped inside. Soon flames enveloped the car and the four died on the spot. Bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem,” said Manoj Sharma, station house officer of Sikandra Rau.

“Fire tenders doused the fire. It took us several hours to remove the bodies from the car. While Vichitra was discharged from the hospital later in the day, the condition of his son is serious,” Sharma added.

“It appears there was a technical fault in the car. Even the driver is not being able to say much on how it all happened. The fire appears to be caused by a short circuit,” Sharma said.