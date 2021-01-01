Hathras DM among 11 IAS officers transferred in major UP reshuffle

In a major administrative reshuffle Thursday night, the Uttar Pradesh government transferred 11 IAS officers, including Hathras DM Praveen Kumar Laxkar who has been moved to Mirzapur in east UP.

Laxkar had come under severe criticisms from several quarters, including the Allahabad High Court, for his handling of the gangrape and murder case of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in the district.

In its submission to Allahabad High COurt, the state had justified its decision of not transferring Laxkar, saying the demand for his transfer was made by political parties with an “oblique motive” to “exert pressure”. The High Court had asked the government whether it was fair to allow the DM to continue in Hathras during the pendency of the investigation as he was in the thick of things during the illegal cremation” of the woman.

Ramesh Ranjan, the Joint managing director of UP Jal Nigam, has been made the new DM of Hathras.