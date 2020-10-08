Hathras: Congress says UP witnessing ‘bizarre, Orwellian, Kafkaesque’ spectacle

Abhishek Singhvi alleged that the government's response to the widespread outrage over the case has been 'unheard of, unnatural and weird.' (File)

Lashing out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over his government filing cases against BJP’s political opponents who have protested over the Hathras incident, the Congress Wednesday said the state is witnessing a ‘bizarre, Orwellian and Kafkaesque’ spectacle.

Addressing a press conference, Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi alleged that the Adityanath government is trying to cover up the Hathras gangrape case and demanded a probe by a sitting Supreme Court judge. He said the state government’s response after the widespread outrage over the incident has been “unheard of, unnatural and weird.”

He said the government first imposed a clampdown in that area and denied access to the family of the victim.

“And then a conspiracy theory against one and all the whole world, everyone except yourselves. And, worse, the conspiracy is to commit communal riots! Those who have PhDs in such terrible activities are preaching to others about communal riots.

Everybody is a co-conspirator. Everybody except me is at fault. Congress is at fault. RLD is at fault, SP is at fault, BSP is at fault, Trinamool Congress is at fault, Left parties are at fault, everybody in the country, except the BJP and the Chief Minister,” he said.

He said the government’s decision to file cases under sedition laws is strange.

“So, if I object and express strong words about this heinous killing, then I am charged with sedition…153(A)…promoting enmity among groups. Of course, 144, which is your favourite…then also IT act is invoked. All these are not against accused, not against the murders and the rapists, but against the third parties. Diverse provisions of IPC and other special acts are invoked,” he added.

“The number of FIRs against third parties probably far exceeds the number of complaints and FIRs against the real accused, murderers and rapists. At last count there were 21-25, I am sure it has reached 30 now,” he said.

Asking the government to “stop blaming everyone,” Singhvi dared it to “ask for an inquiry…by a sitting High Court judge or a sitting Supreme Court judge… and don’t do this charade of the CBI inquiry.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd