On Yogi’s orders, SIT probing Hathras case gets additional time to file report

A police contingent keeping watch in Hathras. (file photo)

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to probe the brutal assault and alleged gangrape of a Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras has been given 10 more days to submit its findings, State Additional Chief Secretary (Home Department) Awanish K Awasthi said on Wednesday.

“Following the orders of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the time given to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to submit their report to the CM has been extended by 10 days,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Facing questions over his government’s handling of the Hathras case and with some critical voices within, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday struck back invoking his crackdown on the anti-CAA protests to underline his resolve to counter what he called an Opposition conspiracy.

“You must have seen their faces, those who protested against the CAA; those who, during the corona pandemic, sheltered Tablighi Jamaat to try and spread the disease…who tried to spread anarchy at different levels in the state…not only did the government unmask them but also took steps to counter these elements,” said the Chief Minister.

He alleged there was a plot to malign his government’s image by whipping up “animosity” in society. “The Opposition has no other issue to raise than indulge in negative publicity. They are constantly trying to create divides…create hindrances (in development),” the CM said.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court, while hearing a plea seeking a probe by the CBI or a court-monitored SIT, called the Hathras incident “horrible… extraordinary and shocking”.

The petition in the Supreme Court was filed by activist Satyama Dubey and advocates Vishal Thakre and Rudra Pratap Yadav.

“There is no doubt that this is shocking,” the CJI remarked when Dubey’s lawyer referred to the incident and said it had shocked the petitioner.

Senior advocate Indira Jaising, appearing for lawyers who had expressed concern over the incident, said the matter should be transferred to Delhi and the family granted witness protection.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd