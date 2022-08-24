Hathras case: Supreme Court likely to hear Siddique Kappan’s bail plea on August 26

Delhi-based journalist Siddique Kappan, who was arrested under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in the Hathras conspiracy case, moved the Supreme Court Wednesday seeking bail. His plea, challenging the Allahabad High Court’s order rejecting bail, is likely to be heard on Friday, August 26.
Siddique Kappan, arrested by UP police & facing UAPA charges, moves SC seeking bail. Challenges Allahabad HC order rejecting his bail plea. SC agrees to hear it on August 26. @IndianExpress
— Ananthakrishnan G (@axidentaljourno) August 24, 2022
Earlier this month, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court rejected Kappan’s bail application, saying “the use of tainted money cannot be ruled out”.
Subscriber Only Stories
The Allahabad HC on Tuesday granted bail to a cab driver, who was arrested along with Kappan and two others on October 5, 2020, while they were on their way to Hathras where a Dalit woman died after she was allegedly gangraped. The UP police had claimed the accused were travelling to Hathras to disturb peace and harmony in the area. On the other hand, Kappan’s lawyer has maintained that he was going there on a reporting assignment.
Top News
Hrithik, Saif's face-off promises big scale mass film
Latest News
Mundra drug haul case: NIA raids multiple locations in Delhi, elsewhere
Mandakini says Ram Teri Ganga Maili breastfeeding scene was ‘nothing’ compared to the kind of ‘skin show’ in today’s films
Newsmaker | Ex-MP, cultural activist: KCR’s daughter in BJP crosshairs in Delhi excise row
Pune Science Weekly: NCL sets up pilot plant with capability to manufacture Bisphenol-A
Greenlandic Inuit women empowering Indigenous identity through art
Elon Musk to share Neuralink research update on October 31
Indian-American hiker swept away by flood found dead: Report
EROS Group – Director Avneesh Sood Conferred ‘Most Influential Indian’ Award In London By ELITE Magazine
Trump kept more than 700 pages of classified documents, letter from National Archives says
Record over 130 Indian-Americans at key positions in Biden administration
Hathras case: Supreme Court likely to hear Siddique Kappan’s bail plea on August 26
US airstrikes target militia-controlled areas in east Syria
BGMI ban: In-game Battle Pass goes down after game removed from Play Store
‘BJP is afraid; CBI raids just to scare us,’ says ex-Bihar CM Rabri Devi
Sonali Phogat: Goa police registers unnatural death case