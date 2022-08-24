scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 24, 2022

Hathras case: Supreme Court likely to hear Siddique Kappan’s bail plea on August 26

Siddique Kappan has challenged an order of the Allahabad High Court, which rejected his bail plea saying “the use of tainted money cannot be ruled out”.

Delhi-based journalist Siddique Kappan

Delhi-based journalist Siddique Kappan, who was arrested under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in the Hathras conspiracy case, moved the Supreme Court Wednesday seeking bail. His plea, challenging the Allahabad High Court’s order rejecting bail, is likely to be heard on Friday, August 26.

Earlier this month, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court rejected Kappan’s bail application, saying “the use of tainted money cannot be ruled out”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Not rigid on any auto fuel tech, but petrol, diesel alternatives needed’...Premium
‘Not rigid on any auto fuel tech, but petrol, diesel alternatives needed’...
Explained: Europe’s great droughtPremium
Explained: Europe’s great drought
‘Children of the sea’ protest Vizhinjam port project: ‘Will not surrender...Premium
‘Children of the sea’ protest Vizhinjam port project: ‘Will not surrender...
If FM Sitharaman can take credit for economic success, she must take blam...Premium
If FM Sitharaman can take credit for economic success, she must take blam...

The Allahabad HC on Tuesday granted bail to a cab driver, who was arrested along with Kappan and two others on October 5, 2020, while they were on their way to Hathras where a Dalit woman died after she was allegedly gangraped. The UP police had claimed the accused were travelling to Hathras to disturb peace and harmony in the area. On the other hand, Kappan’s lawyer has maintained that he was going there on a reporting assignment.

First published on: 24-08-2022 at 11:51:54 am
Next Story

US airstrikes target militia-controlled areas in east Syria

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

SC likely to hear Siddique Kappan's bail plea on Aug 26

SC likely to hear Siddique Kappan's bail plea on Aug 26

Kerala judge who made 'sexually provocative dresses' remark transferred

Kerala judge who made 'sexually provocative dresses' remark transferred

Explained | Govt's new model for toll collection on highways

Explained | Govt's new model for toll collection on highways

Overnight protests in Hyderabad after BJP MLA Raja Singh granted bail

Overnight protests in Hyderabad after BJP MLA Raja Singh granted bail

Opinion | If FM can take credit for success, she must take blame for failures

Opinion | If FM can take credit for success, she must take blame for failures

Premium
Kerala Police book MLA K T Jaleel over his Azad Kashmir remark

Kerala Police book MLA K T Jaleel over his Azad Kashmir remark

Does intermittent fasting help lose weight? Is it a safe choice for diabetics?

Does intermittent fasting help lose weight? Is it a safe choice for diabetics?

Hrithik, Saif's face-off promises big scale mass film
Vikram Vedha teaser

Hrithik, Saif's face-off promises big scale mass film

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 24: Latest News
Advertisement