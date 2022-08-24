Hathras case: Supreme Court likely to hear Siddique Kappan’s bail plea on August 26

Delhi-based journalist Siddique Kappan, who was arrested under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in the Hathras conspiracy case, moved the Supreme Court Wednesday seeking bail. His plea, challenging the Allahabad High Court’s order rejecting bail, is likely to be heard on Friday, August 26.

Earlier this month, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court rejected Kappan’s bail application, saying “the use of tainted money cannot be ruled out”.

The Allahabad HC on Tuesday granted bail to a cab driver, who was arrested along with Kappan and two others on October 5, 2020, while they were on their way to Hathras where a Dalit woman died after she was allegedly gangraped. The UP police had claimed the accused were travelling to Hathras to disturb peace and harmony in the area. On the other hand, Kappan’s lawyer has maintained that he was going there on a reporting assignment.