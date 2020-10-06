Hathras case: SC to hear today plea for probe by CBI or SIT, get trial to Delhi

Security beefed up in Hathras village.

The Supreme Court will hear on Tuesday a writ petition seeking probe by the CBI or a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by a sitting or retired SC or High Court judge into the alleged rape and murder of a Dalit woman in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh.

The plea by Satyama Dubey, who identified herself as a social activist, and advocates Vishal Thakre and Rudra Pratap Yadav has been listed before a beach headed by Chief Justice of India S A Bobde.

The petitioners also want the trial to be shifted to Delhi. The plea alleges that the UP government and the state authorities had “failed to take…actions against accused persons…”.

Referring to media reports of the incident, it said the body was “buried by the police”, which shows negligence and “failure of the judicial system established through our Constitution”. the plea stated. It said that “police authorities had not performed their duties towards the victim” and are “trying to shield the accused persons for reasons best known to them”.

Also on Monday, Chandra Bhan Singh, a retired judicial officer, moved the SC seeking probe into the role of police officials in connection with the incident and registration of FIRs against them.

