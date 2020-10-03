Hathras Case, Protests Live Updates: No power can stop me, says Rahul Gandhi ahead of village visit

Hathras case Live News Updates: Two days after he made an unsuccessful attempt to visit Hathras, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Saturday will once again try to visit the family of a Dalit woman who died after being brutally assaulted and allegedly gangraped by four upper caste men. The village in Uttar Pradesh has turned into a virtual fortress with as many as 300 police personnel, 17 police vehicles, and five barricades deployed in the area. “Gandhi will be accompanied by a delegation of Congress MPs this afternoon to “hear their grievances and demand justice for the victim,” the party said.
When he last tried to visit Hathras, Gandhi got into a scuffle with the police and was arrested along with his sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
On Friday, a delegation of Trinamool Congress MPs was also stopped from entering the district. Visuals of the incident showed police personnel shoving the MPs, including Derek O’Brien, when they tried to continue their journey on foot.
Denied entry to Hathras, Opposition parties on Friday took to the street in the national capital demanding justice for the victim. Several leaders were among the hundreds that gathered at Jantar Mantar, in the first mass gathering in Delhi after the lockdown.
Under fire for its handling of the murder and cremation of a 19-year-old Dalit teenager in Hathras, the Uttar Pradesh government Friday suspended three police officers, including Hathras Superintendent of Police Vikrant Vir. A government spokesperson said polygraph and narco tests would be conducted on the accused, the victim’s relatives and even police officers involved in the probe. This came a day after the Allahabad High Court took suo motu cognizance of the case and directed senior officials of the state government and police to be present at a hearing on October 12 and explain the sequence of events that led to the cremation and the family’s complaints regarding the manner in which it was done. Click here to read more.
Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti on Friday questioned the “suspicious” action of police in Hathras, and said the incident had “dented” the image of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the UP government, and the BJP. Bharti told Adityanath she was not aware of any rule under which the Dalit family could be prevented from meeting anyone, and asked him to allow the media and members of other political parties to meet them. “We have recently laid the foundation stone of the Ram temple and claimed to bring Ram Rajya to the country, but the suspicious action of the police has dented your image, that of @UPGovt and @ BJP4India,” Bharti posted on Twitter, tagging the official handles of the BJP and the Uttar Pradesh government.
The restriction on the entry of media personnel in Hathras was lifted on Saturday. Sadar SDM Prem Prakash told news agency ANI: "Since the SIT probe is completed, the restriction on media has been lifted. More than five media persons are not allowed to gather as Section 144 of CrPC is in place." He added: "Only media is allowed right now. When orders come in to allow the delegations, we will let everybone know. All allegations about the phones of the family members being taken away or confining them in their homes are absolutely baseless."
Congress party activists burn an effigy of the central government during a protest over the Hathras case in Jalandhar on Friday. (PTI)
On Friday, a delegation of Trinamool Congress MPs was also stopped from entering the district. Visuals of the incident showed police personnel shoving the MPs, including Derek O’Brien, when they tried to continue their journey on foot. The party claimed the MPs — Derek O’Brien, Dr Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Pratima Mondal and Mamata Thakur — had been stopped by the Uttar Pradesh police 1.5 kilometres away from the victim’s village. They were hoping to “express solidarity with the grieving family and convey their condolences”, the party said. “We are peacefully proceeding to Hathras to meet the family and pay our condolences. We are traveling individually and maintaining all protocols. We are not armed. Why are we stopped? What kind of jungle raj is this that elected MPs are prevented from meeting a grieving family,” asked one of the MPs.
Ahead of his visit to Hathras, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted: "There is no power in this world that can stop me from meeting this grieving family." Earlier in the day, he had said: "This behaviour of the Uttar Pradesh Police towards the deceased and her family is not acceptable to me. No Indian should accept this."
More than 300 Uttar Pradesh Police personnel, 17 police vehicles, and five barricades. The village of the 19-year-old Dalit woman, who died on September 29 after she was brutally assaulted and allegedly gangraped, has been turned by the state government into a virtual fortress, to ensure no one gets in. The first barricades are up roughly 2.5 km from the village, located in Hathras district, blocking three entrances. It is at one of these that Trinamool Congress MPs Derek O’Brien, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Pratima Mandal and former MP Mamata Thakur ran into a wall of police and district officials on Friday. “We have been asked to ensure that no one enters — media, party leaders, even locals. There is a hospital inside so there is a problem if someone wants to go there. We are letting milk vans go in,” a senior officer told The Indian Express.
Taking to Twitter, Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal said: "Congress MPs under the leadership of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will go to Hathras today afternoon to meet the grieving family of the 19-year old-daughter of Uttar Pradesh, who was brutally assaulted and murdered."
