Hathras case: Investigation on, not proper on my part to comment, says Irani

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani at the BJP headquarters in Gandhinagar, Monday. (Photo: Nirmal Harindran)

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani on Monday chose not to comment on the alleged gangrape and murder of a Dalit woman in Hathras of Uttar Pradesh while stating that it would not be proper on her part to speak on a case in which investigation was on.

At a formal interaction with media persons at Gujarat BJP state headquarters Shree Kamalam, when asked to comment on the Hathras case, Irani said, “It would not be appropriate in my constitutional position to speak on any active investigation…Regarding Hathras, I have made my statement publicly known… An SIT has been constituted by the state government. It is now also found that the state government has referred the case to CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation). Now, till the CBI does not make a statement on the issue, I think, as a representative of the government, it would be a bit of irresponsible stance for me to clarify the stand on behalf the CBI.”

“As a female politician, I can say that under my division comes the National Commission for Women. National Commission for Women is currently persuing 7000 active cases across the country. National Commission for Protection of Child Right is pursuing close to 1300 cases across the country. Under such cases, they coordinate with state investigative agencies and home ministries to ensure the justice is given to the victim concerned,” Irani said.

She further said, “As far as Hathras goes, I can confirm to you that though I do not call up any other chief minister in the country in active investigation since I am prohibited so that I do not interfere with the working of the Commission (National Commission for Women), I did request conversation with the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. He has assured me that stringent action will be taken. After that conversation, I see the case has been referred to the CBI. I also believe that he has brought administrative action against the SP of the district and I am sure once the SIT report comes through, he will take appropriate action against all parties involved.”

Irani, an MP from Amethi of Uttar Pradesh, was in Gandhinagar as part of the union government’s efforts to spread “true” details of three farm laws recently passed in Parliament and how they will be beneficial to farmers. In her address, Irani said that the three farm laws will make the farmers of the country independent in true sense. She said that now, for the first time, the farmer of the country can sell his produce to anybody at his rate without interference of any middleman.

She alleged that the Congress’s leadership is feeling anguished to see the farmers getting independence from middlemen.

In reply to a question, she took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and said, “The person who uses a sofa to sit on a tractor, will never support a system which frees a farmer from middlemen.”

Irani was referring to pictures of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi sitting on a cushioned seat of a tractor during the Congress party’s protest rallies in Punjab and Haryana against the farm laws.

In response to another question related to Rahul Gandhi’s statement that if Congress came to power, they will scrap the laws, Irani said, “It has been the tendency of this man (Rahul Gandhi) to insult parliamentary traditions. He is a gentleman who torn off an ordinance promulgated by the government of Manmohan Singhji. It is futile to expect respect for Indian Parliament from him.”

