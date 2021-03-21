Hathras case: HC orders probe after victim’s kin allege threats to witnesses

The Lucknow Bench is hearing a PIL petition filed in connection with the murder and alleged gangrape of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Hathras last September.

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has ordered an inquiry into an allegation by the lawyer of the Hathras victim’s family that prosecution witnesses were threatened on March 5 in a special court in Hathras where the trial is being held. The chaos in the courtroom allegedly stopped the witnesses from deposing before the court.

The Lucknow Bench is hearing a PIL petition filed in connection with the murder and alleged gangrape of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Hathras last September. The CBI has filed a chargesheet against four people on charges of rape and murder.

Justices Rajan Roy and Jaspreet Singh ordered the inquiry into the threat allegations on Friday, a day after the lawyer of the victim’s family filed an application. The reports have to be made available to the Bench’s senior registrar within 15 days.

According to the affidavit, two witnesses appeared in the trial court on March 5. A large mob allegedly entered the courtroom and threatened the witnesses.