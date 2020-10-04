Hathras case: Doctor noted ‘signs of use of force’ in report at AMU

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra meets the family of the victim in Hathras (Express Photo)

A doctor who conducted the medicolegal investigation on the 19-year-old Hathras woman at the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital in Aligarh Muslim University on September 22 had given a “provisional opinion” that “on the basis of local examination, I am of the opinion that there are signs of use of force”, reports show.

The doctor had added: “However, opinion regarding penetrative intercourse is reserved pending availability of FSL reports.” The report also mentions, based on details provided by the woman, that there was “complete” “penetration by penis” of the “vagina”.

The report mentions, based on details provided by her, that she was “gagged” and “strangulated by dupatta”. The section in the report, verbal threats, mentions: “Yes, threat to kill.” The report also mentions the “assailants” as “Sandeep, Ramu, Luv Kush, Ravi”.

The woman had been assaulted on September 14, and was able to provide the details after she regained consciousness on September 22. In a statement recorded before a magistrate then, she said she had been raped. Following her statement, samples were sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory, which received them on September 25.

Hathras case: Rahul, Priyanka meet victim’s kin, vow to fight for justice as UP CM orders CBI probe

The Uttar Pradesh police has so far relied on the results on the FSL report to say the woman was not raped. At a press conference, Prashant Kumar, ADG (Law & Order), had said, “As per the FSL (forensic science laboratory) report, no semen or sperm secretion was found in the viscera sample. The post-mortem report states that the cause of death was due to trauma caused by the assault. Despite the statements by officials, some wrong information was circulated in the media.”

The woman’s post-mortem report from Safdarjung Hospital meanwhile states that her “hymen showed multiple old healed tears”, and that the “anal orifice showed old healed tear”.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd