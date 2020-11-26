Hathras case: CBI submits status report of inquiry to Allahabad HC

A Division Bench of Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice Rajan Roy will hear the matter next on December 16.

The CBI on Wednesday submitted the status report of its investigation into the Hathras case in a sealed cover to the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court, which took suo motu cognizance of the hurried cremation of the victim by the district administration.

The victim was a 19-year-old Dalit woman, who was murdered after being allegedly gangraped by men belonging to upper castes.

The Uttar Pradesh government also submitted an affidavit stating the reasons for not removing Hathras District Magistrate Pravin Kumar Laxkar. “One of the reasons the state government gave in its affidavit was that the issue has been politicised and the transfer of the DM is not feasible during this time,” senior advocate Jaideep Narain Mathur, the amicus curiae in the case, said.

Additional Advocate General VK Shahi, who represented the state government, said the CBI has sought more time from the court to complete its investigation.

“In its affidavit, the CBI also told that it had been given time by the CBI court to complete investigation by December 10. Agency also said if it fails to complete investigation in the given period then it will seek more time from the court,” said Shahi.

