Anarchists conspiring to promote caste, communal violence: CM Yogi Adityanath

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File)

Reiterating his allegation that “conspiracies are being hatched every day” against his government by “those who want to incite caste and communal riots”, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Monday said “some anarchists who can’t bear to see development in the state are conspiring to promote communal frenzy and violence on caste lines”.

“In a state where every job used to be given on the basis of caste, we have given more than 3 lakh jobs in three years… We have a roadmap for proving 3 lakh more government jobs in the coming year or so. We have also worked for 20 lakh youths to get private jobs… But how can those people who are against the country and society accept this? They wanted a weak Uttar Pradesh, full of riots and lawlessness. Now, as their intentions are not bearing fruition, they are conspiring. I want to tell you that this is a BJP government. We will ensure security and respect for everyone. This is our promise. But, if someone tries to ruin the atmosphere of the state, then we will deal with them strictly,” he told party workers during a video-conference while reviewing the campaign for the Assembly bypoll in Tundla.

“In the last six years, a positive emotion has emerged in the country… The UP government has also worked on the path shown by the Prime Minister to make India self-reliant, best and strong… But some anarchists can’t bear to see this change. Hence, these people are conspiring to promote communal frenzy and violence on caste lines,” Adityanath said.

The SP is synonymous with anarchy, while the BSP stands for corruption, he said. “Congress have no support on the ground. The BJP’s win on all the seven seats of the bypolls is definite,” he said.

