scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 05, 2022

Hate speech: EC asked social media platforms to take down content in 130 cases, says govt

In a written response to a query in the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju told the Parliament that since the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Election Commission had directed that content related to 130 cases of hate speech was taken down.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
August 5, 2022 9:47:41 am
kiren rijijuUnion Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju said that no complaints were received by the Election Commission from the political parties regarding data leaks during elections in the last five years. (File)

The government told the Parliament Thursday that the Election Commission has asked social media platforms to take down content relating to 130 cases of hate speech since the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

In a written response to a query in the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju said that while no such cases had been registered during the Jharkhand (2019) and Bihar (2020 ) state polls, 58 cases were registered during the Lok Sabha polls.

Thirty-four cases were registered during the Delhi Assembly polls held in 2020, while 29 cases were registered during the 2021 polls in Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry. Only one case was registered during the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly polls in 2019 while eight cases were registered in Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh this year.

The minister also said that no complaints were received by the Election Commission from the political parties regarding data leaks during elections in the last five years.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...Premium
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...
Mansukh Mandaviya at Express Adda: No poor person should die in this coun...Premium
Mansukh Mandaviya at Express Adda: No poor person should die in this coun...
UPSC Key-August 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Indian D...Premium
UPSC Key-August 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Indian D...
Withdrawal of Personal Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from the delay?Premium
Withdrawal of Personal Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from the delay?

The government said that the Election Commission and the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) came up with a mutually agreed upon ‘Voluntary Code of Ethics’ for the 2019 general elections.

“The code has been developed to ensure free, fair and ethical use of social media platforms and to maintain the integrity of the electoral process. Intermediary platforms have also committed to perform their share of responsibility for voter education and awareness. The ECI, in pursuance of ‘Voluntary Code of Ethics’, has been directing several social media platforms to take down content (links, videos, posts, tweets) found objectionable as per various provisions of Moral Code of Conduct, Representation of People’s Act, The Indian Penal Code and other electoral laws during elections,” the government said.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 05-08-2022 at 09:47:41 am
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

Pakistan’s Nooh Dastgir Butt and India’s Gurdeep Singh celebrate weightlifting podium finish with Moosewala songs

2

In note to Govt, CJI Ramana names Justice U U Lalit as his successor

3

Centre warns Baghel govt: Implement rural housing plan or we reconsider aid

4

Day after Rahul jibe, RSS hits back: Rise above politics

5

Far away in Canada and US, absent Channi remains mum on kin trouble

Featured Stories

August 5, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Failed Hijacking
August 5, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Failed Hijacking
Support for abortion rights in the state is heartening — obstacles for wo...
Support for abortion rights in the state is heartening — obstacles for wo...
Explained: What is a carbon market, and why does India want to create one?
Explained: What is a carbon market, and why does India want to create one?
Explained: WNBA star Brittney Griner convicted in Russia, what next?
Explained: WNBA star Brittney Griner convicted in Russia, what next?
Minority anger, votes: Why Pinarayi govt back-pedalled thrice in two weeks
Minority anger, votes: Why Pinarayi govt back-pedalled thrice in two weeks
Karnataka polls next year: Shah meets CM, top state leaders; apprised on ...
Karnataka polls next year: Shah meets CM, top state leaders; apprised on ...
RBI likely to hike rates for third consecutive time to check inflation
MPC meet ends today

RBI likely to hike rates for third consecutive time to check inflation

Guests at Kharge's party waited until he finished up with ED at Young Indian office
Delhi Confidential

Guests at Kharge's party waited until he finished up with ED at Young Indian office

From Punjab on both sides of border, weightlifters forge winning bond
CWG 2022

From Punjab on both sides of border, weightlifters forge winning bond

Shubhra Gupta writes: Sinking Bollywood, inflated star fees

Shubhra Gupta writes: Sinking Bollywood, inflated star fees

Premium
Amid China-US tension: Jaishankar meets Blinken, discusses Lanka, ASEAN

Amid China-US tension: Jaishankar meets Blinken, discusses Lanka, ASEAN

Ron Howard's Thirteen Lives is one of the best films of the year
Movie Review

Ron Howard's Thirteen Lives is one of the best films of the year

Shinde calls in sick amid reports of Fadnavis visit to Delhi, MLAs sent back
Maharashtra cabinet expansion

Shinde calls in sick amid reports of Fadnavis visit to Delhi, MLAs sent back

Students boycott meals cooked by Dalits; officials say no caste bias
Gujarat

Students boycott meals cooked by Dalits; officials say no caste bias

Withdrawal of Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from delay?
Opinion

Withdrawal of Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from delay?

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 05: Latest News
Advertisement