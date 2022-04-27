‘Hate-in-India’ & Make-in-India can’t coexist: Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter over the exit of several major global bands from India, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that “Hate-in-India” and “Make-in-India” cannot coexist.

“The ease of driving business out of India 7 Global Brands. 9 Factories. 649 Dealerships. 84,000 Job,” Gandhi wrote. “Modi ji, Hate-in-India and Make-in-India can’t coexist!”

The Congress leader urged the prime minister to focus on India’s “unemployment crisis” instead.

An image shared with the post listed out seven brands that have so far exited the country — Chevrolet in 2017, Man Trucks in 2018, Fiat and United Motors in 2019, Harley Davidson in 2020, Ford in 2021 and Datsun in 2022.

Gandhi and the Congress have been attacking the government over the issue of unemployment.

(With PTI inputs)