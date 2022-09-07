scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022

Hate spreading in name of caste, religion; if unchecked, may lead to unrest: Gehlot

Gehlot also said the party's rank and file is in favour of Rahul Gandhi becoming Congress president again.

Senior Congress leader and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in Kanyakumari of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday participating in the launch of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'. (FILE)

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday attacked the ruling BJP, claiming hate has spread in the country in the name of caste and religion and it can lead to a civil war if not checked.

Addressing a press conference here ahead of the launch of the party’s 3,570-km ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, Gehlot also said the party’s rank and file is in favour of Rahul Gandhi becoming Congress president again.

“We will all work together under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership. There are big challenges before the country and if Rahul Gandhi becomes the party chief, it will be easier to deal with them,” he said.

He said there was a need to give the slogan of ‘Bharat Jodo’ as an atmosphere has been created in the country, for the first time since Independence, that there is hate, tension and violence.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Urban Flooding’ or ‘PM-S...Premium
UPSC Key-September 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Urban Flooding’ or ‘PM-S...
Why Amit Shah’s Mumbai visit is so significant for BJPPremium
Why Amit Shah’s Mumbai visit is so significant for BJP
What Reliance’s move to acquire a majority stake in a solar softwar...Premium
What Reliance’s move to acquire a majority stake in a solar softwar...
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...Premium
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...

The whole country is concerned about this, he said.

“We have been requesting Prime Minister Narendra Modi that you should appeal that there should be love, brotherhood and harmony among people and violence will not be tolerated. He has not done so till now,” Gehlot said.

“There is so much polarisation, hate has been created in the name of caste and religion. If this is not controlled, it can go towards civil war,” he said.

May better sense prevail, he said, targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Advertisement

Rahul Gandhi believes in non-violence, he said, adding he has no hate in his heart.

First published on: 07-09-2022 at 02:56:03 pm
Next Story

Mumbai: VoltUp to open 500 battery-swapping stations in deal with Adani, Hero and Zomato

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

Bharat Jodo Yatra: A bold move by Cong, but why it may not be enough
Opinion

Bharat Jodo Yatra: A bold move by Cong, but why it may not be enough

Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav's surprise midnight checks at govt hospitals
Watch

Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav's surprise midnight checks at govt hospitals

SC to hear on Sept 27 if EC can decide on 'real' Sena
Thackeray vs Shinde

SC to hear on Sept 27 if EC can decide on 'real' Sena

Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

Asia Cup 2022: India still in it, but only just

Asia Cup 2022: India still in it, but only just

Indian-origin Suella Braverman appointed UK Home Secretary

Indian-origin Suella Braverman appointed UK Home Secretary

Looking past Yogendra Yadav resignation, SKM plans to hit refresh

Looking past Yogendra Yadav resignation, SKM plans to hit refresh

Bollywood hopes Brahmastra is the 'Revival Astra' it needs

Bollywood hopes Brahmastra is the 'Revival Astra' it needs

Ravi Shastri reacts to India's Asia Cup loss vs Sri Lanka

Ravi Shastri reacts to India's Asia Cup loss vs Sri Lanka

'I am a diabetic. Can I have sugarcane juice?'

'I am a diabetic. Can I have sugarcane juice?'

Why you might have to pay more for the iPhone 14 series

Why you might have to pay more for the iPhone 14 series

At threat from Pak floods, the 5,000-year-old heritage of Mohenjo Daro

At threat from Pak floods, the 5,000-year-old heritage of Mohenjo Daro

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 07: Latest News
Advertisement