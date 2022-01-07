Hate app arrests: DU student Mayank Rawat, arrested from hometown

A Delhi University student pursuing graduation in science, he was in his hometown Kotdwar in Pauri Garhwal district when Mumbai Police arrested him in connection with the web-based hate app case on Wednesday.

Mayank Rawat, 21, was picked by the police which tracked his cellphone. It was this cellphone that he used to allegedly share links of extreme posts.

According to Additional SP (Kotdwar) Manisha Joshi, Rawat was arrested from Rajendra Nagar colony in Kotdwar.

Son of an Army officer posted in Jammu, Rawat was considered a bright student. Investigators are checking his possible links with extreme elements that may have involved him in the case.