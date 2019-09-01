Hasten issuance of Red Notices against fugitives, Amit Shah tells Interpol

India on Friday told the Interpol that it was not satisfied with its Red Notice publication process and expected it to have a quicker resolution of requests. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who met visiting Interpol Secretary-General Jurgen Stock at his office in North Block on Saturday, expressed concern over delay by the international agency in issuing Red Notices against fugitives from India.

Advertising

Shah also emphasised the zero-tolerance approach of the Narendra Modi government to drug trafficking, international terrorism and money laundering, MHA officials said.

“He called upon Interpol to accord top most priority in fighting these menaces. Shah also underlined the urgent need for a long term strategic action plan in fighting these menaces not just in Asian region but across the world,” the MHA spokesperson said.

Shah told Stock that over the years, Indian intelligence and investigation agencies have acquired rich and varied experience in their decades old fight against terrorism and welcomed Interpol to actively collaborate with Indian law enforcement agencies to make best use of this expertise. In this context, he also mentioned the recent amendments in the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, MHA officials claimed.

Advertising

The officials said that during his one-on-one meeting with Shah, Stock appraised the minister of the Interpol databases that house 100 million records, secure global data communication channel (I-24/7) and other tools through which Interpol assists law enforcement agencies across the world.

“He desired that Indian law enforcement agencies may make efforts to ensure more extensive use of Interpol’s tools and databases, more particularly at border control points. Mr Stock also assured enhanced operational cooperation,” the MHA spokesperson said.

“During the meeting, Shah proposed hosting of Interpol General Assembly in New Delhi in the year 2022 as part of celebrations of the 75th Anniversary of Indian Independence. He also expressed India’s willingness to be a Regional Hub of Interpol Global Academy by extending assistance as well as infrastructural support,” the MHA spokesperson said.

Shah’s taking up the issue of Red Notices comes in the backdrop of 18 such requests from India pending with the Interpol, including pending requests against fugitive jeweler Mehul Choksi, who is a key accused in the Rs 13,500 crore PNB scam case along with his nephew Nirav Modi.

The Interpol argued that it issues a Red Notice only after a competent court has taken cognisance of a chargesheet against the fugitive. In Nirav Modi’s case, the CBI filed a chargesheet in May 2018, and Interpol issued an Red Notice in July. But in Choksi’s case, while chargesheet was filed in June 2018, Red Notice has not been issued as yet.

Choksi is currently in Antigua as a citizen of the island country and India is pursuing his extradition. Nirav Modi is facing extradition proceedings in London.

The Interpol has also refused to issue a Red Notice against former IPL chairman Lalit Modi, who is under investigation for irregularities in organising the tournament in South Africa. It has also not accepted India’s request for a Red Notice against Islamic preacher Zakir Naik, who is holed up in Malaysia.