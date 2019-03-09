Hasmukh Adhia appointed Chancellor of Central University of Gujarat

FORMER FINANCE Secretary Hasmukh Adhia was appointed Chancellor of Central University of Gujarat on Friday, a week after the government nominated him chairman of state-owned Bank of Baroda.

Adhia, who retired November 30 last year, succeeds Yoginder K Alagh. He has been appointed for a term of five years.

Gujarat Central University was set up though an Act of Parliament only in 2009. SA Bari is its current vice chancellor.

Interestingly, right before his retirement, Union minister Arun Jaitley had written in a blog that while the government was keen to employ Adhia in other capacity, he wasn’t interested.

“He (Adhia) had informed me earlier this year that he would not work for a single day after the 30th of November 2018. His time thereafter belongs to his favourite passion and of course his son,” Jaitley had written in his blog.

A chancellor’s post at a central university is titular in nature. The person occupying this position usually presides over the university convocation. As Chancellor of CUG, Adhia will not have any major say in the day to day administration of the university.

A 1981-batch Gujarat cadre officer of the IAS, Adhia moved to Delhi in November 2014 as secretary in the Department of Financial Services after Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister.