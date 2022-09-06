Hasina to meet PM today: Trade, connectivity, defence on agenda

WITHIN HOURS of arriving in New Delhi on Monday, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and discussed issues of bilateral interest and importance, sources said.

“Delighted to call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh this evening. The warmth and frequency of our leadership level contacts is a testimony to our close neighbourly partnership,” Jaishankar tweeted after the meeting.

Hasina, who is in India on a four-day trip, will meet PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday. Issues related to trade, connectivity and defence are expected to dominate the agenda.

India and Bangladesh are likely to sign pacts on water sharing on the Kushiyara river, training and IT cooperation in Railways, science, space and media cooperation.

On her arrival, Hasina was received at the airport by Union Minister of State Darshana Jardosh. “Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina is warmly welcomed by MoS Railways and Textiles @DarshanaJardosh on her arrival in New Delhi for a State Visit. The visit will further strengthen the multifaceted relationship between the two countries,” the Ministry of External Affairs’ official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

On Thursday, Hasina is scheduled to travel to Ajmer to visit Moinuddin Chishti’s dargah. Hasina, who is accompanied by senior ministers, will also meet President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

“Bangladesh is an important partner under our ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy. Our cooperation extends to all fields including security, trade & commerce, power & energy, transport & connectivity, science & technology, defence, rivers, maritime affairs,” an official said.