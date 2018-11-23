Hashimpura killings: Four former cops surrender, NBW against 12 others

A DELHI court on Thursday issued non-bailable warrants (NBW) against 12 former policemen of Uttar Pradesh after they failed to surrender before it to serve life term awarded to them for the killing 42 Muslims in Hashimpura near Meerut in 1987. Recently, the Delhi High Court had overturned the trial court order and awarded life imprisonment to the 16 former policemen, all of whom have retired, and had directed them to surrender on or before November 22.

Advertising

On Thursday, four of the convicts — Jaipal Singh, Mahesh Pratap Singh, Sami Ullal Khan and Niranjan Lal — were taken into custody after they surrendered before the court. “In pursuance of the High Court order, four convicts have moved separate applications for surrender…The convicts are accordingly taken in custody and are sent to jail for serving the sentence,” Additional Sessions Judge Smita Garg said. “Since the remaining 12 convicts have failed to surrender in compliance of the order dated October 31, passed by the High Court, let NBW (non-bailable warrant) be issued against them and notice to their respective sureties,” the court said.

The High Court had on September 6 reserved its verdict on the appeals filed by Uttar Pradesh, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and some private parties, including a survivor of the massacre, Zulfiqar Nasir. On October 31, it sentenced 16 former Provincial Armed Constabulary personnel to life imprisonment in the case for murder, kidnapping, criminal conspiracy and destruction of evidence under the IPC.