‘Has reached Jhalmuri here too?’: In Netherlands, PM Modi quips about Bengal poll win

Addressing the Indian diaspora in the Netherlands on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attributed the Bharatiya Janata Party’s win in the recently concluded Assembly elections in India to the record voter turnout. As he mentioned the poll win in West Bengal, the crowd erupted in applause. The Prime Minister then quipped, “Has jhal muri reached here as well?” referring to a popular street snack in Bengal.
Earlier in April, during his poll campaign in the state, PM Modi stopped by a store in Jhargram to enjoy a serving of jhaal muri — a moment that went viral.
In the Hague, where attendees highlighted their cultural identity, the Prime Minister said the stories of the families before him are not those of migration but of “culture, faith, and progress achieved amidst countless struggles.” He said, “In those days, no one could have imagined that even after crossing two great oceans, the identity of Indians would remain so vibrant and alive.”
“Your ancestors left many things behind when they came here, but some things always stayed with them: the fragrance of their soil, memories of their festivals, the melodies of devotional songs, and the values passed down by their forefathers,” he said.
While describing the view as a reflection of India’s growing global stature, he said “The history of humanity bears witness to the fact that many cultures disappeared over time. But India’s diverse culture still beats strongly in the hearts of its people. Generations changed, countries changed, surroundings changed, but family values and the sense of belonging never changed.”
He warned also that this decade is one of calamities, and if the situation does not change, the progress achieved will be lost. “This is a decade of calamities, we all can see: if the situation does not change soon, then we will have lost all the progress we have achieved over the years. A large portion of the global population will plunge back into poverty.”
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