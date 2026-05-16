‘Has reached Jhalmuri here too?’: In Netherlands, PM Modi quips about Bengal poll win

Addressing the Indian diaspora in the Netherlands on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attributed the Bharatiya Janata Party’s win in the recently concluded Assembly elections in India to the record voter turnout. As he mentioned the poll win in West Bengal, the crowd erupted in applause. The Prime Minister then quipped, “Has jhal muri reached here as well?” referring to a popular street snack in Bengal.

Earlier in April, during his poll campaign in the state, PM Modi stopped by a store in Jhargram to enjoy a serving of jhaal muri — a moment that went viral.

In the Hague, where attendees highlighted their cultural identity, the Prime Minister said the stories of the families before him are not those of migration but of “culture, faith, and progress achieved amidst countless struggles.” He said, “In those days, no one could have imagined that even after crossing two great oceans, the identity of Indians would remain so vibrant and alive.”