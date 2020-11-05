Haryanvis first: State Assembly passes bill on 75% job quota in pvt sector for local people

The bill was tabled by Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala in the assembly on Thursday, when it began the second part of its monsoon session. (File Photo)

The Haryana Assembly on Thursday passed a bill to give 75 per cent reservation in the private sector to job seekers from the state, fulfilling an election promise made by ruling alliance partner Jannayak Janta Party.

The Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Bill, 2020 provides the quota for local people in private sector jobs that offer a salary of less than Rs 50,000 a month.

It applies to private companies, societies, trusts and partnership firms, among others, located in the state.

The state governor has to give assent to the bill before it becomes law.

The bill provides for training to eligible local candidates when qualified people are not available.

The bill was tabled by Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala in the assembly here on Thursday, when it began the second part of its monsoon session.

Giving 75 per cent reservation in private sector jobs was a key poll promise by Chautala’s Jannayak Janta Party, which the BJP’s coalition partner in the state.

After the House passed the Bill, Chautala said the promise made to lakhs of youth has now been fulfilled.

Earlier this year, the BJP-JJP government had failed to get Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya’s assent to an ordinance on the job quota.

Narain had sent the ordinance to the President for his consideration.

The state government had then said that it will table a job quota bill during the Vidhan Sabha’s monsoon session. But amid fears of coronavirus infection the House sat only for one day in August, only to resume now.

When asked about the Governor’s move, Chautala had then said that since some provisions in the ordinance gave it “an overriding effect over other laws”, Narain may have decided to refer the matter to the President.

