Haryana’s total Covid cases cross 91k, toll reaches 956

Haryana’s total Covid case count reached 91,115, with a death toll of 956 till date as the state added another 2,783 new cases of coronavirus infections and reported 24 deaths on Saturday evening.

Besides, Gurgaon and Faridabad that continue to be among the two worst affected districts, various other districts including Ambala, Panipat, Karnal, Hisar, Panchkula, Kurukshetra and Sirsa have also started witnessing a surge in new cases of infections.

In the last 24 hours, while Gurgaon added another 326 new cases, Faridabad added 278, Sonipat (165), Rewari (68), Ambala (197), Rohtak (77), Panipat (178), Karnal (272), Hisar (213), Palwal (40), Panchkula (178), Mahendragarh (55), Jhajjar (56), Bhiwani (30), Kurukshetra (173), Nuh (16), Sirsa (131), Yamunanagar (61), Fatehabad (48), Kaithal (39), Jind (174) and Charkhi Dadri (8).

Among the 24 patients who died due to Covid in last 24 hours, five died in Karnal, three each died in Faridabad and Ambala, two each in Gurgaon, Hisar, Sirsa and Yamunanagar and one each in rohtak, Panchkula, Kurukshetra, Fatehabad and Kaithal.

According to state’s Saturday evening Covid bulletin, there were 19,446 active Covid cases in the state that included 19,321 cases that became active in the last 11 days, while 125 patients were active for a longer duration. There are 322 patients who are in a critical condition that include 280 on oxygen support while 42 were on ventilator.

With 2,188 patients getting recovered in the last 24 hours, total number of patients who have recovered in Haryana till date reached 70,713. However, due to ongoing surge in new cases of infections, the recovery rate was 77.61 per cent on Saturday evening.

State’s Covid-case doubling rate reached 29 days, while the case-positive rate increased to 6.26 per cent. The fatality rate in Haryana due to Covid was 1.05 per cent as on Saturday evening.

Haryana’s testing per million population has reached 57,659.

