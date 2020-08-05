Haryana’s PPP system will allow social security scheme portability

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana government’s Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) will not only enable the automatic transfer of the social security scheme benefits to the eligible beneficiaries but will eventually also enable beneficiaries a “social security scheme portability”, a first of its kind initiative taken by any state government.

State government will be implementing the PPP scheme in a phased manner, eventually giving an option to all the beneficiaries to opt for the assistance under a particular scheme and adjust the government assistance amount within the schemes under which they are eligible.

“Assuming there is a family which is below the income criteria of Rs 1.8 lakh per annum. The family avails ration under PDS scheme. But, the head of the family is also a farmer and has his own small field. He says that he is deriving the cereal from his own field and does not need the PDS assistance from the government. But he requests that instead of PDS assistance, will the government be able to transfer the equivalent amount for the scholarship of his child where he needs some financial support. With this family ID, such a thing becomes possible. Because the family, with this Parivar Pehchan Patra, shall be linked to all the government schemes”, Umashankar told The Indian Express.

Further explaining the scheme portability, the officer added, “For instance, with this PPP the family can choose that they want ‘X amount’ from one scheme and then transfer the balance from that scheme to another scheme where they actually need more assistance. Sum total of all the schemes that the family is entitled to shall be the same, but with this PPP, the family will be able to make an adjustment of the government assistance amount within the schemes for which they are eligible. It will give an option to a family to use scheme portability,” said V Umashankar, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister.

Describing the different stages in which the state government will be implementing the PPP model, Umashankar said, “The first stage is to compile all the data and linking it with all the schemes as they are. People will be made eligible for all the schemes according to their entitlement, without requiring them to visit multiple offices. For instance, in case of widow pension and old age pension, the moment the records get updated, the pensions will automatically begin.”

He added, “Phase-2 will be where we not only make people eligible for a particular social security scheme, but we also tell them that this is your entitlement and within that entitlement, they can choose whether they want scheme A and not B, whether they want a little more in C and a reduction of assistance amount in scheme D. This portability of schemes will be introduced in this PPP model within a year’s time”.

Explaining the benefits of a compiled data of families that are eligible under government’s various social security schemes, Umashankar added, “When Covid hit us, within the month of April and during a small duration in May, it is because of the already compiled data that the government could reach out to nearly 16.5 lakh families and provide them with the financial assistance. All this was done without getting into a long-winded documentary verification exercise because we had the primary data compiled with us”.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd