Haryana’s MDU declared cleanest govt university by HRD Ministry

“Cleanliness must be a habit among students and it can be developed only in educational institutions. Therefore the ministry is promoting and awarding universities for their efforts to promote cleanliness on campuses,” Javadekar said. (File) “Cleanliness must be a habit among students and it can be developed only in educational institutions. Therefore the ministry is promoting and awarding universities for their efforts to promote cleanliness on campuses,” Javadekar said. (File)

Haryana’s Maharshi Dayanand University has been declared the cleanest government varsity by the HRD Ministry, followed by Guru Nanak Dev University in Punjab’s Amritsar.

Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar announced the “Swachh Campus rankings” under different categories on Monday.

The Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) in the national capital has been ranked third among the government institutions followed by Algappa University in Tamil Nadu’s Karaikudi and Acharya Nagarjuna University in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur.

“Cleanliness must be a habit among students and it can be developed only in educational institutions. Therefore the ministry is promoting and awarding universities for their efforts to promote cleanliness on campuses,” Javadekar said.

“We should educate our children and society about solid waste management, electric waste management and water harvesting techniques to make our country eco-friendly and more clean,” he said.

Among the residential campuses of private universities, Pune’s Symbiosis International University has been ranked at the top followed by O P Jindal Global University in Sonipat, Haryana, KLE Academy of Higher Education and Research in Karnataka’s Belagavi and Manipal University in Jaipur.

Raipur’s ITM University has been ranked at the top among non-residential campuses of private universities. The Northcap University in Gurugram and Dr C V Raman University in Bilaspur have been ranked second and third respectively in the category.

Among the technical institutions, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham in Coimbatore bagged the top rank, followed by IIT Guwahati, Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan University in Bhubhaneshwar and the Indian Institute of Information Technology in New Delhi.

