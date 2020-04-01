Haryana’s latest worry: Nearly 500 who attended Nizamuddin event, search on for more

All the 480 identified till now, however, do not belong to Haryana. Many of them have come from other states or foreign countries. (Express Photo by Anil Sharma)) All the 480 identified till now, however, do not belong to Haryana. Many of them have come from other states or foreign countries. (Express Photo by Anil Sharma))

Haryana has traced at least 480 persons of Tablighi Jamaat who attended a religious congregation in Nizamuddin in Delhi and then spread out across the state over the last fortnight. There is a possibility of this number crossing 500 as the state government agencies are still busy verifying the antecedents of about 30 more persons, identified as part of the congregation.

“All these persons have been rounded up and kept in isolation in state’s various quarantine facilities. We collected information about these persons from the Intelligence Bureau and our police department and managed to track over 500 such persons. None of these will be able to go back to their places unless they complete their mandatory quarantine period,” said Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

All the 480 identified till now, however, do not belong to Haryana. Many of them have come from other states or foreign countries.

Haryana’s Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Vijai Vardhan said, “Although all have been traced and quarantined, we have prepared the dossiers of 480, including 89 foreigners and 391 Indians. The foreigners have come from Thailand, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Nepal, Philippines, South Africa, Bangladesh and Malaysia. The 391 Indian nationals, besides from Haryana, belong to the states of Assam, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh. All have been traced and kept in isolation. Their medical samples have been taken by the teams of Health Department and have been sent for testing.”

Vardhan added: “It was a massive exercise to trace and catch hold of all these people who had spread out across Haryana. All these people were traced in the districts of Nuh, Ambala, Panipat, Sonipat, Fatehabad, Palwal, Charkhi Dadri, Faridabad and Panchkula. We are also interrogating each one of them to know where all they had gone and who all did they meet in the last fortnight.”

Explaining how these Tablighi followers from other states were present in Haryana and what were they doing in the state, Vardhan said, “Tabligh has a unique system. They call people from across the globe to Nizamuddin to attend their congregation. Then all these followers are asked to keep a ‘Chalia’ for 40 days. Then their supremo assigns them duties, allocate them the states and districts for carrying out their missionary work. That’s how all of them spread out across the country. In fact, they are not even paid any money for carrying their work. Rather, they all spend from their own pocket for their travel and stay while performing their specific assignments”.

Among the 503 traced and quarantined, Haryana government also traced 30 such Tablighis who are settled in various villages near Pinjore in Panchkula district. Surprisingly, these 30 had recently returned from Sikar, Rajasthan.

“People from Haryana were ordered to go to Sikar. When this Nizamuddin incident came to light, they must have been pushed out of Sikar by the authorities there. And, all of them came back to their villages here in Panchkula. All of them have now been quarantined in Nada Sahib gurdwara,” Vardhan told The Indian Express.

The ACS (Home) has also directed ADGP (Intelligence) Anil Rao and Panchkula’s Police Commissioner Sourabh Singh to constitute teams headed by Singh and “thoroughly interrogate” each of these 30 who have returned from Sikar.

“It is more intriguing that at the time when there is a nationwide lockdown going on, how did these people manage to reach Panchkula villages all the way from Sikar. They did not even have any curfew/lockdown exemption passes. Yet, they managed to make it to their destination here. Rather their movement, in such a time, is also quite mysterious,” Vardhan told The Indian Express, adding that “police department is interrogating all those and shall be submitting a detailed interrogation report soon”.

Vardhan also added, “In fact, if this trend continues, there is also a possibility that more from Haryana who had gone to other states may also be returning to the state in the coming days”.

There are over 14,344 persons, including 13,996 people with international travel history in the recent past, who are kept under surveillance by the state government. These include home quarantine and hospitalised persons. Till date, 945 persons in Haryana have completed their mandatory 28-day quarantine period.

State Health Department’s evening bulletin did not reveal addition of any new COVID-19 positive case. Current count of COVID-19 patients in Haryana is 29, out of whom 13 have been discharged from hospital till date. A total of 347 persons continue to remain hospitalised across the state.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd