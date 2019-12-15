Haryana’s Kurukshetra tops list of cities with ‘good’ AQI

In the past two days, Punjab has recorded an average of 15.1 mm rain. (Representational Image) In the past two days, Punjab has recorded an average of 15.1 mm rain. (Representational Image)

Two days’ rain has improved air quality in Haryana and Punjab, with three cities from the two states featuring in the list of top 10 cities with ‘good Air Quality Index (AQI)’ of the country on Saturday, and Haryana’s Kurukshetra topping the list.

Delhi’s AQI also fell in the category of ‘moderate’ AQI.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Chandigarh office, air quality has improved following continuous rains in the region in the past two days. Vehicular pollution also dipped during the rainy days.

Data sourced from the Central Pollution Control Board (CBCP) website showed that at 4 pm on Saturday, the AQI of Kurukshetra was 33, which falls in ‘good’ category. Karnal of Haryana and Rupnagar of Punjab also recorded 44 and 50 (‘good’ category), respectively. Yamunanagar (Haryana) and Patiala (Punjab) also recorded close to ‘good’ AQI at 51 and 52 respectively.

Other cities with good AQI are Eloor (Kerala) at 34, Meerut (UP) at 36, Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) at 37, Maihar (MP) at 43, Chadrapur (Maharashtra) at 48, Mysure at 49 and Ramanagara (Karnataka) at 50.

The CPCB recorded AQI recorded in 97 cities, out of which 48 cities fell in the ‘satisfactory category (upto 50-100 AQI).

AQI in other cities of Punjab was also in ‘satisfactory’ category with Amritsar at 65, Jalandhar at 78, Ludhiana at 65, Khanna at 77 and Mandi Gobindgarh at 77. Only Bathinda fell in the ‘moderate’ category with 130 AQI.

In the past two days, Punjab has recorded an average of 15.1 mm rain.

Scientists of IMD’s Chandigarh office told The Sunday Express that this was the best air quality of the season. “Lower level particulate matter in the air reported from Punjab, Haryana led to good quality air,” said Director Surinder Pal.

Wind speed coupled with vehicular and industry pollution will decide the air quality in the coming days, said MeT experts.

Punjab Agriculture Department Director Dr Sutantra Kumar Airy said that this rain is not only good for clearing air pollution but for crops too, except that it would delay the sowing of wheat on some thousands of hectares where late varieties are to be sown.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App