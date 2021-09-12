Haryana’s first sports injury rehab centre to come up in Panchkula, 3 more in offing

Haryana’s first sports injury rehabilitation centre, the first of the four such centres in the state, will be set up in Panchkula at the Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex in Sector 3.

The announcement was made by Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh after a meeting with a delegation of Gujarat Sports Department at Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex on Saturday morning. Singh also said the centre will be ready before next year’s Khelo India games to be held in Haryana.

“Four new sports injury rehabilitation centres will be opened in Haryana. Injuries are part of a sportspersons life but some players are unable to continue due to the injuries. Players have to go to other countries for their rehabilitation process. With the establishment of these centres, the first of which is being set up at Panchkula, players will be able to recover under expert supervision in the state itself,” said Singh.

He also informed that 200 new coaches will be recruited in the Haryana Sports Department and more than 1,000 sports nurseries are being opened in the state. While the state has sports complexes in Gurgaon, Sonepat, Panchkula apart from other cities, the state saw a closing of sports nurseries in 2016.

“Apart from increasing the number of 533 coaches in various sports in the state by recruiting 200 new coaches, more than 1,000 sports nurseries in various disciplines are being opened in Haryana to increase the interest in sports among the children of Haryana. The Haryana Sports Department is also giving high-level training to the players of the state to encourage them to do well in sports competitions and bring laurels to the state. The state government will also honour the medallists and participants of Tokyo Paralympics in a ceremony to be held at Gurgaon on September 19,” said Singh.

Apart from Singh, the Gujarat sports delegation met Haryana director, sports, Pankaj Nain, Haryana deputy director, sports, Kavita Devi, former Indian hockey captain Sardar Singh, former Indian volleyball captain Amir Singh and former volleyball coach Omprakash. The Gujarat delegation included Manish Jhiladiya, Nimesh Patel, Ramesh, Magendra Tomar, Kanji Bhalia, Sanjay Yadav, Vishwa Dhiman, Poonam Fumakia, Balwinder Kaur, Upasana Randeria and Usha Chaudhary as the officials discussed about Haryana sports policies as well as infrastructure.