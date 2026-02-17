Haryana’s ‘Dr Morphine’ at centre of Rs 209-crore cyber scam busted in J-K

The Ganderbal Police said Monday that, based on a complaint lodged in the district citing identity theft and cheating by a gang of “online fraudsters”, a Special Investigation Team began probing the group.

The Jammu & Kashmir Police have arrested a doctor from Haryana and eight other individuals from Kashmir in a multi-crore online scam.

The Ganderbal Police said Monday that, based on a complaint lodged in the district citing identity theft and cheating by a gang of “online fraudsters”, a Special Investigation Team began probing the group. The investigation led to the unearthing of 835 accounts and verified transactions in 290 accounts, wherein Rs 209 crore has been received from various investors across India. SSP Ganderbal Khalil Poswal said that upon complete verification, the amount is likely to cross Rs 400 crore.

The investigation allegedly revealed that online investment websites on social media and Google, such as paisavault.com, by way of allurement, “deceive/cheat the general public and once the victims start investing in the fake platform of coins trading, their amount is diverted into local bank accounts of persons hailing from Budgam, Srinagar, Ganderbal, Baramulla and multiple other places”.