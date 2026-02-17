Haryana’s ‘Dr Morphine’ at centre of Rs 209-crore cyber scam busted in J-K

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Jammu & Kashmir Police have arrested a doctor from Haryana and eight other individuals from Kashmir in a multi-crore online scam.
The Ganderbal Police said Monday that, based on a complaint lodged in the district citing identity theft and cheating by a gang of “online fraudsters”, a Special Investigation Team began probing the group. The investigation led to the unearthing of 835 accounts and verified transactions in 290 accounts, wherein Rs 209 crore has been received from various investors across India. SSP Ganderbal Khalil Poswal said that upon complete verification, the amount is likely to cross Rs 400 crore.
The investigation allegedly revealed that online investment websites on social media and Google, such as paisavault.com, by way of allurement, “deceive/cheat the general public and once the victims start investing in the fake platform of coins trading, their amount is diverted into local bank accounts of persons hailing from Budgam, Srinagar, Ganderbal, Baramulla and multiple other places”.
Police said that all such accounts are under the control of fraudsters who immediately transfer the invested amount into other accounts outside J&K “by way of multiple layering and even outside the country so as to prevent detection of trail of money.”
The main accused in the case, according to the police, is Ekant Yogdutt, also known as Dr Morphine, from Hisar, Haryana, who “has learnt these techniques while doing [his] MBBS degree in the Philippines and has multiple links with Chinese nationals”.
He was arrested by the J&K Police on February 10 while returning from China at the international airport in Delhi. Eight other accused from various parts of the Kashmir region, who are alleged to have worked as “account mobilisers” for Yogdutt, were also arrested.
These individuals “approach below poverty line (BPL) account holders for providing their account and ATM cards with the promise to provide Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 per month”, the SSP said. Involvement of bank employees in this scam has also emerged, who are said to have provided QR codes of accounts which were uploaded on fake websites.
“These fraudsters have established Telegram channels and groups where they regularly upload new QR codes. It is worth mentioning that once heavy transactions occur in such accounts, upon receipt of a complaint, cyber units across the country freeze such accounts, but the fraudsters promptly upload new QR codes,” Poswal added.
