Haryana’s Covid toll crosses 600, six Vidhan Sabha staff among 1,096 new cases

Among the six patients who died in last 24 hours, two died in Ambala while one each in Hisar, Kurukshetra, Sirsa and Kaithal. (Representational)

HARYANA REPORTED 1,096 new cases and 6 deaths on Sunday, taking the total number of Covid cases to 54,386 and 603 deaths, till date. The state Vidhan Sabha’s monsoon session begins August 26. All MLAs, government’s officers and Vidhan Sabha staff had been asked to go through a mandatory Covid-19 test. On Sunday, at least six Vidhan Sabha staff members tested positive.

While Panipat reported the maximum new cases (134), Gurgaon reported 113, Faridabad 98, Sonipat (66), Rewari (45), Ambala (97), Rohtak (47), Karnal (51), Hisar (96), Palwal (13), Panchkula (40), Mahendragarh (27), Jhajjar (25), Bhiwani (38), Kurukshetra (75), Nuh (7), Sirsa (41), Yamunanagar (42), Kaithal (32), and Jind (9).

Among the six patients who died in last 24 hours, two died in Ambala while one each in Hisar, Kurukshetra, Sirsa and Kaithal.

According to state’s Sunday evening Covid bulletin, there are 8,961 active Covid patients, including 232 in a critical condition. Of the critical patients, 203 are on oxygen support while 29 are on ventilator support.

On Sunday evening, Panipat had the maximum number of active Covid patients (942), followed by Gurgaon (861), Faridabad (709) and Karnal (667). Only four districts had less than 100 active patients including Nuh (50), Charkhi Dadri (80), Palwal (94) and Jhajjar (99).

In the last 24 hours, 809 patients recovered, taking the total number of recovered patients to 44,822 and recovery rate to 82.41 per cent.

The case doubling rate in Haryana is 33 days, while the fatality rate is 1.11 per cent. The Covid positivitng rate in the state was 5.68 per cent.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd