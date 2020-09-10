Haryana’s Covid death toll reaches 882, six districts among worst hit

According to state's Wednesday evening Covid bulletin, the total number of active patients in Haryana reached 17,328, including 17,067 patients who tested positive in less than 11 days. (Representational)

Haryana witnessed its maximum single-day Covid deaths as 28 patients succumbed to coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours taking the total death count in the state to 882. Another 2,294 new cases of infections were added in the last 24 hours taking the total Covid count to 83,353. State’s Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar also tested positive on Wednesday. He has isolated himself at his residence. The minister also underwent an MRI at Panchkula Civil Hospital earlier in the day.

Although 1,828 patients recovered during this period taking the total number of recovered patients till date to 65,143, but the recovery rate continues to slide due to ongoing surge in new cases. It has now slipped to 78.15 per cent. There are 1,06,078 persons in Haryana who are currently under surveillance.

According to state’s Wednesday evening Covid bulletin, the total number of active patients in Haryana reached 17,328, including 17,067 patients who tested positive in less than 11 days.

At least six districts are emerging as the worst hit with maximum number of active Covid patients across the state. While Gurgaon had 1,857 active Covid patients, Faridabad had 1,480, Panipat (1,525), Karnal (1,794), Kurukshetra (1,345) and Panchkula (1,266).

In the last 24 hours, Faridabad added 287 new cases, Gurgaon (260), Sonipat (141), Rewari (86), Ambala (180), Rohtak (24), Panipat (127), Karnal (160), Hisar (108), Palwal (70), Panchkula (143), Mahendragarh (38), Jhajjar (62), Bhiwani (46), Kurukshetra (235), Nuh (23), Sirsa (56), Yamunanagar (150), Fatehabad (31), Kaithal (28), Jind (30) and Charkhi Dadri (9).

The 28 patients who died include four each in Karnal and Hisar, three each in Ambala, Kurukshetra, and Yamunanagar, two each in Faridabad, and Panchkula and one each in Rohtak, Panipat, Mahendragarh, Bhiwani, Sirsa, Fatehabad and Kaithal.

As on Wednesday evening, there were 284 patients who were in critical condition including 236 on Oxygen support while 48 patients were on ventilator support.

By Wednesday evening, Haryana was testing 54,059 samples per million population, while the Covid-positivity rate was 6.11 per cent and fatality rate was 1.06 per cent.

“Total 12,927 number of violations of lockdown have taken place. At least 8,085 FIRs have been registered against such violators, and 12,033 people have been arrested, while 20,152 vehicles have been seized and a fine of Rs 50.59 crore has been imposed upon them under the Motor Vehicle Act,” state’s Covid bulletin mentioned.

