Haryana’s Covid count crosses 53,000, deaths near 600-mark

Haryana reported 1,161 new cases and 12 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the state’s total Covid count to 53,290 cases and 597 deaths. For the second consecutive day, the state witnessed more than 1,000 new cases in a span of 24 hours.

While Yamunanagar reported a maximum of 157 new cases, Gurgaon reported 102 cases, Faridabad 97, Sonipat 48, Rewari 62, Ambala 90, Rohtak 39, Panipat 78, Karnal 91, Hisar 43, Palwal 18, Panchkula 66, Mahendragarh 22, Jhajjar 13, Bhiwani 31, Kurukshetra 51, Nuh four, Sirsa 33, Fatehabad 32, Kaithal 65, and Jind 19.

Among the 12 patients who died due to Covid in the last 24 hours, three died in Yamunanagar, two in Kurukshetra while one each died in Sonipat, Rohtak, Panipat, Panchkula, Jhajjar, Sirsa and Jind.

According to Saturday evening Covid bulletin, there were 8,680 active Covid patients across Haryana. There were 217 critically ill patients, including 189 on oxygen support while 28 patients were on ventilator support.

Out of a total of 597 patients who died so far, 160 had no comorbidities. With the ongoing surge in new cases of coronavirus infections, the state’s recovery rate dipped to 82.59 per cent on Saturday evening.

According to Saturday evening Covid bulletin, Haryana was testing 37,269 samples per million population, the Covid case doubling rate also remained at 33 days.

A total of 600 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recovered patients to 44,013 cases.

So far, Haryana has tested 9,44,764 samples out of which 8,85.193 tested negative while the report was yet pending in 6,281 cases. Out of the 53,290 patients who tested positive, there were 35,150 males, 18,129 females and 11 transgenders.

First and second year students to be promoted

Haryana’s Director General, Higher Education, has asked all vice-chancellors of state universities to promote and declare the results of first and second year students by August 28. The state government had already taken a decision in this regard on June 23.

Rs 5L advance to players qualifying for Olympics and Paralympics

The Haryana government will be giving an incentive of Rs 5 lakh in advance to the players who have qualified for the Olympics and Paralympics to help them make preparations for the competitions. “On request of Minister of State for Sports and Youth Affairs Sandeep Singh, Chief Minister Manohar Lal has approved this scheme which is going to benefit the players preparing for the Olympics to be held in 2021,” a state government spokesman said on Saturday.

“Earlier the players were given an incentive amount of Rs 15 lakh after they had played Olympics and Paralympics. While at the time of preparing for these competitions, players remained in great need for this incentive as during the preparations a healthy diet and many other things are needed, which cost a lot. The outstanding amount will be made available to them after they participate in the competitions. The state government is going to bring many other new schemes for the players before the games next year, which will help thousands of players to shape their future,” Sandeep Singh said in a statement.

