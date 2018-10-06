Follow Us:
Friday, October 05, 2018
Haryana: Woman nabbed for threatening to implicate a man in fake rape case

The 40-year-old woman had been allegedly trying to extort money from Balwinder Pal hailing from Ambala Cantt, a police official said.

By: PTI | Ambala | Published: October 6, 2018 12:24:13 am
drug bust, heroin peddlers arrested, drug peddlers arrested, heroin peddlers arrested in Delhi, Delhi Drug bust, india News, Indian express According to the complaint, Balwinder Pal came in contact of the woman through a matrimonial website. She expressed her desire to marry him while he clarified to her that the divorce with his wife was under process and he could not accept her proposal immediately. (Representational Image)
A middle-aged woman of Gujarat was arrested here on Friday for allegedly trying to extort Rs 13 lakh from a man by threatening to implicate him in a false rape case, police said.

“She was threatening to implicate him in false rape case if she was not paid Rs 13 lakh,” the official said.

Pal met SHO, Baldevnagar police station, Rajneesh Yadav in this regard and narrated him the entire story. Later he filed a complaint against the woman, police said.

According to the complaint, Pal came in contact of the woman through a matrimonial website. She expressed her desire to marry him while he clarified to her that the divorce with his wife was under process and he could not accept her proposal immediately.

The woman started contacting Pal on phone and asked him to come Gujarat to meet her but he refused.

In the meantime she started demanding money from him through someone known to her, who was stated to be a resident of Chandigarh, police said.

SHO Rajneesh said that a trap was laid and as per plan Balwinder agreed to meet the woman in a parking lot of Ambala City so that he could pay some amount to her.

When the victim was handing over Rs 1 lakh to the woman the police raided the place and arrested her, the SHO said.

Police said that a case under relevant provisions of the law was registered against the woman and she would be produced before a court here on Saturday.

Further investigations in the case were under progress, he said.

