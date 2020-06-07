With 496 new cases, Haryana witnesses biggest single-day spike

The case-doubling rate in Haryana is at an all-time high at 6 days. (Representational) The case-doubling rate in Haryana is at an all-time high at 6 days. (Representational)

HARYANA RECORDED its highest single-day spike of Covid cases with 496 added taking the state tally, raising it to 4,448, on Sunday.

Gurgaon recorded 230 fresh cases, followed by 73 in Sonipat and 56 in Faridabad in the last 24 hours. Fresh cases were reported in almost all districts across Haryana, taking the Covid positive rate in the state to 3.15 per cent.

As a result, the recovery rate of Haryana has dipped to 33.14 per cent even while 194 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours. As of Sunday evening, the total number of active Covid patients in Haryana was 2,946, which included 2,205 patients only in Gurgaon (1467), Faridabad (480) and Sonipat (258) districts.

The number of active Covid patients have begun to increase in several other districts of the State, over the last one week. As on Sunday evening, Rohtak had 105 active patients, Jhajjar (13), Nuh (31), Ambala (32), Palwal (70), Panipat (28), Panchkula (7), Jind (11), Karnal (57), Yamunanagar (11), Sirsa (17), Fatehabad (31), Bhiwani (61), Narnaul (65), Hisar (58), Rewari (36), Charkhi Dadri (34), Kaithal (33), and Kurukshetra (22).

15 patients on ventilator

As the cases continue to rise in Haryana, so does the number of critical patients. According to state health department’s Sunday evening Covid bulletin, there were 34 critical patients in the state. These included 15 who are on ventilator and 19 on oxygen support.

Doubling rate goes up

The case-doubling rate in Haryana is at an all-time high at 6 days, while the state has also ramped up its testing to 5,748 tests per million population. Till date, Haryana has tested 1,45,722 samples, of which 1,36,555 have tested negative while reports if 4,719 samples are pending.

Till Sunday evening, there were still 30,331 persons who are currently under surveillance while 47,801 persons have completed their surveillance period till date.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd