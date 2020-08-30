Haryana withdraws order on weekly lockdowns: Anil Vij

"There will be no lockdown in Haryana", Vij tweeted. (File)

Two days after Haryana reimposed lockdown, ordering that shops and shopping malls shall remain closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, the state again withdrew its August 28 order.

Haryana’s home-cum-health minister Anil Vij announced on Sunday that the state government is withdrawing its lockdown order in view of the Unlock 4.0 guidelines that forbid any form of lockdown, barring in containment zones, without permission from the Centre. (Follow coronavirus LIVE UPDATES here)

“There will be no lockdown in Haryana”, Vij tweeted.

केंद्र सरकार ने अनलॉक 4 में प्रदेश सरकारों को लॉक डाउन करने का अधिकार नही दिया है इसलिए हरियाणा सरकार का दिनांक 28 अगस्त का सोमवार और मंगलवार को बाज़ार बंद रखने का आदेश वापिस ले लिया है । इसलिए अब कोई लॉक डाउन नही होगा । — ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) August 30, 2020

On August 28th, Vij had told The Indian Express that the weekly lockdown on Mondays and Tuesdays was necessary to “break the chain of ongoing surge in new cases of Coronavirus infections across the State”.

On Saturday, Haryana witnessed its biggest single day surge in new Coronavirus infections, with another 1,391 cases and nine deaths in the last 24 hours. The state’s total Covid tally reached 61,987 cases and 670 deaths. During the same period, 1,001 patients recovered, taking the total number of recovered patients, till date, to 50711 and recovery rate to 81.81 per cent.

While Faridabad added another 158 new cases, Gurgaon reported 124, Sonipat (75), Rewari (110), Ambala (98), Rohtak (36), Panipat (65), Karnal (140), Hisar (78), Palwal (11), Panchkula (96), Mahendragarh (19), Jhajjar (10), Bhiwani (61), Kurukshetra (75), Nuh (10), Sirsa (42), Yamunanagar (87), Fatehabad (23), Kaithal (73). Both Jind and Charkhi Dadri reported zero new case in the last 24 hours.

Among the nine patients who died due to Covid, two patients each died in Karnal, Panchkula, Bhiwani, and Yamunanagar while one died in Gurgaon. Out of the 670 deaths, till date, 510 patients had co-morbidities while 160 patients had no comorbidity.

And the number of active Covid patients in Haryana reached 10,606. According to Saturday evening Covid bulletin, there were 214 critical patients including 178 on oxygen support while 36 were on ventilator support.

As on Saturday evening, the state’s Covid case doubling rate reached 34 days, while the fatality rate was 1.08 per cent and Covid positive rate was 5.65 per cent.

