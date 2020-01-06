Haryana will enact new law to deny bail to drug smugglers for 6 months: Dushyant

Dushyant Chautala addresses a public meeting at a village of Tohana Assembly constituency on Sunday. (JJP) Dushyant Chautala addresses a public meeting at a village of Tohana Assembly constituency on Sunday. (JJP)

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said Sunday that the state government would enact a stringent law to curb drug smuggling in the state.

“The drug smugglers get bail easily because of the provisions in the current law. But after the introduction of the new law, they won’t be released from the jail on bail for at least six months,” said Dushyant while addressing a public meeting at a village of Tohana Assembly constituency Sunday. The meeting was organised by local MLA Devender Singh Babli.

Haryana Police say that during past 13 months, they have registered 617 cases and arrested 1,063 people on the charges of drug peddling in Sirsa district alone, where huge quantity of narcotics worth crores of rupees had been confiscated under a special drive.

The Director General of Police (DGP) Manoj Yadava said that over 8 kg heroin, 27 kg opium, over 2,277 kg chura post and doda post, 34 kg ganja, over 4.15 lakh restricted pharma pills and more than 1.08 lakh capsules were seized from the possession of arrested accused during this period. “The special drive is in line with the government’s commitment to make Haryana a drug-free state,” he said.

The DGP said that crackdown on drug-peddlers is being conducted on daily basis in the entire state especially in the districts sharing borders with Rajasthan and Punjab. “People also supplementing the efforts of the police in tightening the noose on those involved in peddling of drugs.”

