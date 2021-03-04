Haryana: Violence in village over JJP MLA attending event amid boycott

According to DSP Pushpa Khatri, members of both factions are among the injured.

Amid a call given by farmers to boycott BJP and JJP leaders across villages in Haryana, violence erupted in Jind’s Siwaha village Wednesday over JJP MLA Amarjeet Dhanda visiting the village a few days back and a folk singer “praising” him during the event he attended.

Wednesday’s violence, which left seven injured, was over a function held in the village on February 27 where Dhanda had been invited. The function had led to tension between two factions in the village, one of them siding with the Sarpanch, who according to sources is a supporter of the JJP.

Sources added that the legislator was invited to the village to join a religious bhandara on February 27. Outgoing village Sarpanch Ved Pal said a faction in the village objected to the praise of the legislator by a folk singer in his song during the function. Later, according to the Sarpanch, the singer had apologised for singing in praise of the legislator. After the function, social panchayats were held twice to resolve the dispute but the matter could not be sorted out.

On Wednesday, violence erupted when members of the Sarpanch’s extended family were coming towards their village from neighbouring Pillu Kheda Mandi.

The Sarpanch said his family members were travelling on a bike and the accused were in a car. He accused the rival faction for trying to crush his family members with their car. The Sarpanch alleged that a family member even suffered bullet injuries in the incident. On the other hand, according to sources, the rival camp has accused the Sarpanch’s relatives of assaulting them.

According to DSP Pushpa Khatri, members of both factions are among the injured. Dhanda was not available for comments.

The farmers’ agitation has made it difficult for BJP and JJP ministers and MLAs to enter several villages. A few days back, heavy force had to be deployed at a village in Bhiwani district when a minister went to attend a wedding function there. In some villages, protesters have urged farmers not to invite any BJP-JJP leader even to weddings. The farmer outfits have given a call not to let BJP-JJP leaders address public meetings in the villages till the three new farm laws are not repealed.