Haryana villagers stand firm: Can’t break ‘kisan bhaichara’ over mistake of a few

Even in the wake of the Republic Day violence, the milk supply from Fatehabad (Haryana) villages to the Tikri border morcha, which is around 200 km away, has not stopped with locals in the villages on the Punjab-Haryana border saying that ‘kisan bhaichara’ cannot be broken over mistake of a few persons.

Jagdish Phoolan from Phoolan village in Fatehabad said, “Many villages of Fatehabad have been sending milk at Tikri border which is 200 km away from our place since November-end and it is continuing even now. We all were shaken a lot after Red Fort incident on January 26, but later we understood that it is a conspiracy. For the mistake of few persons, we cannot snap ties with our Kisan Bhaichara. Our milk supplies are going even now as normal.”

Phoolan, however, was upset over the role of Kisan Mazdoor Sangrash Committee (KMSC). He said, “We do have a grudge against KMSC as they broke the rule and went on Outer Ring Road first of all.”

On Saturday, over 4,000 villagers of Fatehabad district sat on day-long hunger strike outside DC office to condemn BJP’s action at Ghazipur. It was a call given by Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) to observe hunger strike to remember Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi and also to strengthen brotherhood after January 26 incidents at Red Fort.

Vinod Kumar from Jangwala village of Fatehabad said, “We did not like what happened on January 26 but that cannot shake our ‘Hindu -Sikh unity ‘ which government tried to shake. We are with this movement like never before now.”

Khet Mazdoor Union president Ram Chander Senhal from Senhal village of Fatehabad said, “Punjab-Haryana are brothers as before. We are sending supplies to protest sites as normal. Rather now we are working with the union like never before. Our farmer leader Rakesh Tikait was crying and how can we let the movement fail. This time, we are not going to step back at all.”

Jarnail Singh Malwala from Kheti Bachao Union said, “Some conspiracy happened on January 26 and it was an effort to present farmers in a bad light. However, we all are together and our struggle is against farm laws as it was before.”

Rajinder Singh, a retired Army officer from Jhajjar, said, “We don’t know who are the protesters who are going at protest sites after January 26. But we have no issue with the farmers sitting at Tikri and Singhu. We are providing them help as normal. Farmers are fighting for the whole country by sitting in the cold. We knew their condition on those nights when it rained heavily. They are our own. One incident cannot divide us. We are with the farmers the ones who did the incident of Red Fort cannot be farmers.”

He added, “You tell me what will farmers gain after doing that shameful incident on Republic Day? The one who had a punishing winter where over 100 farmers died during protest will do this to sabotage own movement? I can’t digest it. However, anti-social elements, who did this violence should not be spared and should be punished.”

Hawa Singh from Kablana village also said that their villages were charged up like never before after Ghazipur violence incident. “We cannot see our leaders crying. They are fighting for us and for our children’s better future,” he said.

Jagdish Phoolan said, “We had felt bad on a day when a Punjab farmer leader stated that Haryana boys were leading the protest to Delhi. But later we heard the apology as well and we resolved that our larger interest is to fight against farm laws and not with each other. Moreover, our Punjab brothers have admitted 100 times that without support of Haryana brothers these dharnas would not have been possible as they are sitting in Haryana for the past 2 months.”

In Bhiwani, villages like Budhshelly, Gaindawas, Gangala, Sainiwas, Lilas Burera, Dhani Shilawali and many others were extending support as normal apart from going at Ghazipur and even going at dharnas within Haryana. Villages Dulhera, Kaul, Rawdi in Jhajjar are also sending their groups at all the protest sites of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) and even to BKU (Ugrahan)’s protest morcha.