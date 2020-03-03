Haryana Vidhan Sabha: 21% children who went missing between 2014-19 yet to be traced

Vij had also sought information about the children who went missing in Haryana in the last six years. Vij had also sought information about the children who went missing in Haryana in the last six years.

At least 21.1 per cent of the children who went missing in Haryana in between 2014 till 2019 are yet to be traced, Home Minister Anil Vij informed the Haryana Vidhan Sabha Tuesday.

Vij was replying to Ishwar Singh, JJP’s MLA from Guhla, who had sought information on the cases of human trafficking in the state from year 2012 till date and the steps tIndiaken by the government for prevention of such cases. He had also sought information about the children who went missing in Haryana in the last six years.

Giving the information during the Question Hour, Vij said, “From 2014 till December 31, 2019, a total of 11,973 children went missing. These included 5,458 boys and 6,515 girls. Out of these 9,441 children (or 78.9 per cent) were recovered and reunited with their families. These include 4,322 boys and 5,119 girls”.

While Vij was interrupted by protesting Congress, a detailed reply tabled in the House, revealed that 17 cases of human trafficking were registered in 2019 as compared to 24 in 2018.

“In a total 128 cases of human trafficking registered since 2012 upto February 12 this year, 59 victims were minor boys and girls. These included 43 girls and 16 boys,” Home Minister’s reply states.

Detailing the steps taken by the government to curb such cases, the reply added, “Seven anti-human trafficking units that are part of State Crime Branch, have been created. These are located in Panchkula, Gurugram, Faridabad, Madhuban (Karnal), Hisar, Bhiwani and Rohtak”.

Government’s reply also mentioned that “Child Welfare Police Officers have been appointed in every police station, Special Juvenile Police Unit has been constituted in every district, Track the Missing Child portal is being maintained, Khoya-Paya portal – an initiative to provide a platform to the public to share details of missing/found children — is launched”.

Vij added that “directions have been issued to all the Commissioners of Police and Superintendents of Police to put up display boards at prominent place in every police station containing names, designations and contact numbers of Child Welfare Police officers and incharge of district Special Juvenile Police Unit”.

“Special Operations/ campaigns are being launched across the state from time to time. Eight such operations have been launched in Haryana from 2015 till 2019. Besides, a month-long operation is also going on from February 1, 2020 and 625 missing children have been rescued as on February 15, 2020 during this campaign,” Vij further added.

