Haryana: Union minister Piyush Goyal inaugurates new NIFT campus in Panchkula

Union Textiles Minister Piyush Goyal, in the presence of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, inaugurated the new campus of the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) at Panchkula Tuesday.

“With the inauguration of this campus, another step forward has been taken by the Haryana government for the development of the state. This campus will be developed as a world-class NIFT Campus,” Khattar said at the inauguration.

Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, Education Minister Kanwar Pal, MP Rattan Lal Kataria, and Additional Chief Secretary (Technical Education Department) Anand Mohan Sharan, among others, attended the programme.

Notably, the foundation of the campus was laid by the then Union textiles minister Smriti Irani on December 29, 2016. The 10.45-acre campus has been developed at a cost of Rs 133.16 crore.

“Whatever works are required to be done in the second phase in the institute, will soon be done. I also appeal to the Union minister for cooperation for completion of the second phase. If the Union minister agrees to the state’s proposal, then the work of the second phase will be completed on the basis of 50:50 ratio with the ministry of textiles. In the second phase, there are plans to build hostels, theatres and auditoriums”, the chief minister said.

“As per the policy of NIFT, 20 per cent of seats in this institute will be reserved for the domiciles of Haryana…” Khattar added.

The chief minister also said, “With the inauguration of this new NIFT campus, students who desire to make a career in the field of fashion design will not have to go out for their further studies. This newly inaugurated NIFT campus in Panchkula would certainly give a major boost to the textile, handloom and cottage industries in the state. There will certainly be no placement problem for the students who would be passing out from NIFT. There is a great demand for such professionals in national and international companies.”

He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving Panchkula an institution of national importance.

“Prime Minister, Sh. Narendra Modi has given the slogan of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’. His vision can be realized only through skilling. That’s why Haryana has connected education with skilling. The National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF) in schools, ‘Pahal Scheme’ in colleges, setting up Incubation centres in universities and signing of MoUs with industrial giants for providing training in technical Institutes as per the needs of industries are among the effective steps taken by the state government,” Khatar said.

Speaking on the occasion, Goyal said: “I am confident that this campus of NIFT will emerge as a landmark campus. The professionals passing out from this prestigious Institute will make a remarkable contribution to the fashion world.”

Praising Khattar for the ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ campaign in Haryana, Goyal said: “The way in which ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ campaign has been given priority in Haryana has certainly played a pivotal role in empowering women. I am hopeful that the daughters studying in this new campus of NIFT would also bring laurels to the state. I assure that the work of the second phase in the institute will also start soon.”