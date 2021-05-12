Haryana transport department converts 5 buses into ambulances for Covid patients in Jhajjar

According to officials, each of the vehicles has been equipped with four beds, stretchers, sanitisers, and PPE kits.

As part of the augmentation of available health facilities, the Bus Depot of Haryana State Transport in Jhajjar district has converted five of its mini buses into ambulances for Covid patients.

“As per the instructions of the state transport director, five mini buses were given to Jhajjar depot from Narnaul and Panipat deports which have been converted into ambulances in a workshop here. Four beds have been installed in each bus ambulance. In addition, provision of sanitizer and PPE kit has also been ensured. Oxygen facility will also be made in the buses by the district administration through the health department,” said Ravindra Pathak, General Manager of the Jhajjar Depot.

Officials from the district administration said this latest initiative is part of their efforts to use every resource available with various departments to better manage the current Covid situation. Earlier, 20 police vehicles had been converted into ambulances and handed to the health department by Jhajjar Police.

“In view of the present situation, we are making efforts to use every resource available with various departments to better manage the Covid pandemic. Health and safety of the people is the first responsibility of the administration, and officials are working day and night for this,” said Jitendra Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Jhajjar.

“Social organizations and Red Cross volunteers are also helping us in our efforts. However, the coming days are likely to be very challenging, so we appeal to residents to take care of themselves and their family, and to follow all precautions and get vaccinated,” he said.

As per the daily health bulletin of Jhajjar, the district currently has 1,461 active Covid cases, of which 1,342 are in home isolation. The sample positivity rate of the district is 4.39 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.07 per cent.

Since the Covid pandemic first broke out last year, Jhajjar has recorded 13,491 cases of Coronavirus, of which 11,886 people have recovered from the infection and 144 have succumbed to it.