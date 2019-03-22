Toggle Menu
Toddler rescued from borewell after two-day-long operation in Haryana’s Hisar

After the boy fell in the borewell on Wednesday, authorities had launched a rescue operation with assistance being provided by the Army.

The boy was rescued after a 48-hour-long operation. (ANI Visual)

A one-and-a-half-year-old boy who had fallen into a borewell in the Balsamand village of Hisar district was rescued Friday after a 48-hour long operation. After the boy fell in the borewell on Wednesday, authorities had launched a rescue operation with assistance being provided by the Army.

Hisar Deputy Commissioner Ashok Kumar Meena told The Indian Express that the boy fell into ten-inch wide borewell that was 70-feet deep. Meena, who was monitoring the rescue operation, said that they had also called National Disaster Response Force to assist in the rescue operation.

The boy, who was identified as Nadeem, is the son of a construction worker and the youngest among five siblings.

The family lives in an agriculture field. The children and their mother had gone to collect fruits from a neighbouring plot of land when Nadeem fell into the open borewell on Wednesday evening.

Additional Deputy Commissioner AS Mann said that they started the rescue operation within an hour of the incident.

