Haryana to test 11,000 people found with flu-like symptoms

Vendors donning PPE kits sell vegetables from the other side the barricades (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi) Vendors donning PPE kits sell vegetables from the other side the barricades (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi)

At least 11,000 people were found to be having flu-like symptoms in the survey conducted by the state’s health department’s Asha workers. The majority of these people also complained of respiratory difficulties, for which Haryana’s Health Minister Anil Vij has instructed doctors to conduct coronavirus tests on all such people in a phased manner.

Vij gave these directions while chairing a meeting of health department on Wednesday. Vij also gave instructions to create a COVID labour room in all 11 COVID hospitals if any pregnant woman is tested positive for coronavirus. He also instructed the health department to begin OPDs in all the hospitals for treating patients with other ailments.

“Testing the entire 2.5 crore population of Haryana is a big challenge for us. But those who need to be tested shall be tested. For this, categories of people are being formed. Those who come in contact with a large number of people and those with symptoms shall be tested on priority. Currently, Haryana has a capacity of conducting 3,500 tests per day. This capacity is also being increased,” Vij said.

The health minister also asked health workers to get their tests on priority. “First of all we need to be safe so that we can keep all the others safe too. Thus, the health workers who are most prone to getting infected of this virus while treating the Covid patients need to get their tests done using the rapid testing kits that are approved by the government.”

Haryana Covid cases reach 594, 7 dead

The count of COVID cases in Haryana touched 594 on Wednesday evening after 46 fresh cases were reported from across the state in the last 24 hours. So far, seven people have died in the state, comprising two each in Ambala and Faridabad and one each in districts of Rohtak, Karnal and Panipat. According to the state government’s Wednesday evening COVID bulletin, 46 fresh cases, consisting of 20 in Gurugram, six in Jhajjar, five each in Panipat and Karnal, four in Ambala, three in Sonipat, two in Faridabad and one case in Jind were reported.

Till Wednesday evening, there were 327 active COVID patients in Haryana out of whom 320 patients are hospitalised for less than 14 days while seven patients are admitted to various hospitals for longer duration. Sonipat leads with 75 active patients, followed by 70 in Jhajjar and 53 in Gurugram. Districts of Ambala and Palwal are also most likely going to be included in the red zones with 28 and 27 active patients, respectively.

Violators of social distancing norms to be penalised

The Haryana Urban Local Bodies Department has issued directions for imposing penalties and fines for violation of social distancing norms in market areas within the municipal limits. Deputy Commissioners have been directed to constitute committees at the district level consisting of members from the labour, revenue and disaster management and other departments for the purpose of monitoring the implementation of guidelines for maintaining social distancing during opening of market areas in the extended period of lockdown upto to May 17, 2020.

“All Municipal Corporations, Municipal Councils and Municipal Committees have been directed to ensure compliance with these guidelines and directions and strictly issue challans as per provisions of Section 381 of the Haryana Municipal Corporation Act, 1994 and Section 233 of the Haryana Municipal Act, 1973. Action can also be initiated under the provisions of Disaster Management Act, 2005 as well as under Section 188 of Indian Penal Code, 1860 against the violators as per the severity of violation on a case-to-case basis,” the state government spokesperson said.

Parole of 4,000 prisoners released during lockdown extended

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced that acting on the instructions issued by MHA, parole of around 4,000 prisoners who were released during the lockdown period has been extended by another five weeks.

“After the expiry of their parole period, all those prisoners shall first be tested for coronavirus before lodging them back into the prison,” the Chief Minister said.

