Haryana to set up ‘Mining Minister Flying Squad’

In order to check on illegal mining across Haryana, government has decided to explore possibilities of constituting “Mining Minister Flying Squad” on the lines of Home Minister Flying Squad in the state. The squad will work in coordination with the district police.

Haryana Minister of Mines and Geology Minister, Mool Chand Sharma, directed the senior officers present during the review meeting of the Department to explore the possibilities of formation of this flying squad.

“The ‘Mining Minister Flying Squad’ will consist of one officer each from Mines and Geology, Regulatory Wing of Transport Department and Police Department”, Sharma said.

“Without any permission, the mineral and mineral debris has been lying in many places on government land outside the mining area for 10 years in the state. Its stock is a serious issue for the environment. Such illegal stock should be identified and seized and auctioned. Apart from this, I directed officials that the possibility of bringing the stone coming from Delhi to Haryana should be investigated legally. Despite no permission of mining along Yamuna, some people have stocked in the area, it should be examined from where the sand is being brought and sold there. Apart from this, many vehicles have e-Ravana which is valid for districts like Yamunanagar and Karnal, but those vehicles supply in districts like Palwal and Faridabad. I also directed officials that attention should be paid to such issues while issuing e-Ravana”, Sharma added.

The minister also instructed officials that the process of getting permission of soil excavation in districts like Gurgaon, Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhajjar should also be streamlined

“Since it would take time to get the environmental clearance (EC) of all the mining blocks, the sand mines in Faridabad and the mountain blocks at Charkhi Dadri could be auctioned for which the bidders and contractors would have to take EC,” Sharma said.

In the meeting, the issue of dumping of minerals at Uttar Pradesh border after excavation in Haryana was also discussed and a survey was suggested to be conducted by Survey Department of India for demarcation between the two states.

During this time, it was informed that Ground Truthing exercise is being done by Haryana Space Applications Centre (HARSAC) after initial identification of 51 out of 58 mining blocks in the state. It was also pointed out that 2,541 vehicles have been impounded by the department till the end of September, out of which 1948 vehicles have been released. The Department has earned Rs 55.71 crore as penalty from them. Despite of lockdown amid Covid-19 pandemic, the Department has so far received Rs 5 core more revenue as compared to the previous year.

