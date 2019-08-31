Haryana to prepare data on cattle to further develop breeds

THE Haryana government will soon prepare a genealogy record of its buffaloes and cows to further develop their breed. This will also facilitate the buyers to choose a good quality buffalo or cow while the owners would be able to bargain in a better way.

The government says Haryana is first state to prepare such data in the country.

Almost 2,000 veterinarians will move door-to-door to collect all types of information on the bovines including their milk yield. The government will later issue animal registration certificate for each of the bovines to their owners.

Haryana Animal Husbandry and Dairying Minister Om Prakash Dhankar said Friday the registration of animals is entirely voluntary for their owners and meant to motivate those who take part in keeping certified animals. “Its difficult to find out details of previous generations of animals concerned but we will start keeping record from now onwards. In coming years, we will be able to maintain family records of the bovines. Semen for artificial insemination will be prepared from the high yield animals only which will further develop the breed,” said the minister.