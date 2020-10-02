Haryana: To oppose farm laws, INLD to protest in 14 districts on October 6

Abhay Chautala (Express photo)

TO OPPOSE THREE farm laws, the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) Thursday announced protests at 14 district headquarters in Haryana on October 6.

INLD Secretary General and MLA Abhay Chautala said party workers have already held protests at eight district headquarters to protest the controversial laws.

“In the memorandums addressed to the Prime Minister and Haryana Chief Minister, we have urged the government to reconsider the agricultural laws introduced recently. We have also urged to introduce fourth legislation to ensure assured minimum support price (MSP) of crops. This law should have a provision that if somebody purchases the crops from farmers below the MSP, a criminal case would be filed against him,” suggested Abhay Chautala, former Leader of Opposition.

Farmers’ organisations have announced to stage a protest in front of Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala’s residence seeking his resignation to put pressure on the central government against the farm laws. “If someone asks me to resign, I won’t waste even a minute. The people know I can go to any extent to fight for their rights. For me farming community is first than politics,” said Abhay Chautala, who is Dushyant’s uncle.

The INLD leader alleged the crops – paddy, millet and maize – are not being purchased at the rate of MSP in mandis. “The paddy is lying in the mandis and the farmers are forced to sell their produce below the MSP,” alleged Abhay Chautala claiming only a small quantity of paddy has been purchased in comparison to the arrivals in Haryana mandis during the past four days.

