Haryana to hire 1,000 former servicemen to deploy on night duty in Gurgaon

In order to curb the increasing incidents of crimes during night hours, the Haryana government has decided to engage additional 1,000 ex-servicemen from Army as Special Police Officers (SPOs) who shall be deployed across Gurgaon on night duties. The decision was approved by the state Cabinet, which met under chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here on Tuesday.

Eligible ex-servicemen should be between 25 and 50 years of age and they should not have been removed or dismissed from their earlier service on grounds of indiscipline, misconduct or medical unfitness. The eligible volunteer ex-servicemen shall be employed for a period of one year on monthly honorarium of Rs 18,000. Members of this auxiliary force would not be posted in their home police stations but efforts shall be made to post them in adjoining police stations near their place of residence. However, those willing could be posted in other commissionerate or district, also.

No written test or physical measurement would be held for engaging these ex-servicemen. However, the applicants should have minimum of five years service in the Army, a state government spokesperson said.

VAT reduced on sale of aviation turbine fuel

Approval was given for reduction in VAT rate from 20 per cent to one per cent on the sale of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) under the Regional Connectivity Scheme at RCS airports and for RCS flights from other airports located within the state.

Retirement age of regular medical officers increased

Cabinet approved increasing the retirement age of regular medical officers working in Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited (HVPNL) and Haryana Power General Corporation Limited (HPGCL) from 58 years to 65 years, for performing clinical duties as consultant and senior consultant. State Health Department has already increased the retirement age of Haryana Civil Medical Services (HCMS) doctors from 58 years to 65 years.

Govt officers ‘bound’ not to accept dowry

The state government has decided that every serving government employee will give a written undertaking that if and when he enters any marital alliance, he would strictly comply with anti-dowry law and also furnish full details of all the articles of property and amounts of money received by him from his in-laws in any name or manner, whatsoever.

